What long-range weapons Ukraine can get in the wake of Ramstein-18 meeting

Ukraine’s Western allies are set to ramp up arms production, aiming to achieve a new level of ammunition production capacity by 2024. Additionally, several countries have declared substantial financial aid packages.

The key points of the recent Ramstein meeting were:

A focus on increasing Ukraine’s long-range weapons and adapting Western missiles to Soviet-era systems for enhanced effectiveness.

Allies’ commitment to solving Ukraine’s missile deficit and providing essential air defense systems. The meeting participants also discussed adapting Western anti-aircraft missiles to Soviet-era launch platforms currently in use by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as enhancing capabilities for increasing the production of ammunition and artillery systems.

“Capability coalitions” in various defense sectors, including a new ground-based air defense coalition, were formalized at the 18th “Ramstein” meeting: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the formation of six specialized coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, each dedicated to enhancing specific areas of Ukraine’s military capabilities. These groups focus on reinforcing Ukraine’s air force, ground-based air defenses, artillery, maritime security, demining, and information technology efforts.

Discussions on boosting Ukraine’s domestic ammunition production and diversifying artillery supplies were held.

Canada announced new military aid and F-16 pilot training for Ukraine, and Germany pledged helicopter transfers. US Defense Secretary urges Ramstein Group to “dig deep” on Ukraine support￼ US Defense Secretary Austin noted that the Allies must continue to focus both on Ukraine’s “immediate battlefield needs, and on helping Ukraine to strengthen, modernize, and sustain its defense forces for the long haul.”

On Ukrainian TV, military expert Yevhen Dykyi called the 18th Ramstein Format meeting unique in terms of the fact that virtually no results were announced, praising the fact that such meetings are becoming more closed and decisions are being made that only become known after some new weapons are used is a much better practice because the enemy has no opportunity to prepare.

Deep strike weapons

Defense Express experts believe that the recent meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group yielded two significant outcomes: firstly, the meeting paid special attention to providing Ukraine with long-range weapons and, secondly, the meeting focused on support for Ukraine’s air defense.

The air defense issue was raised several times before, and the Allies kept supplying Ukraine with air defense systems and munitions for those, while expanding Ukraine’s long-range capabilities is rather new as supplies of deep-strike weapons to Ukraine are currently pretty much limited to Aglo-British missiles.

“Special attention was paid to deep strike weapons, i.e. systems that allow striking behind the contact line, and there is a full understanding of our partners that we need these weapons. The commitment to work to provide Ukraine with more weapons for such strikes was clearly assumed by the partners, they talked about it, and paid special attention to it,” said Ukraine Defense Ministry spokesman Illarion Pavliuk.

Currently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively using such deep strike weapons as Strom Shadow/SCALP missiles provided by Britain and France, which remain the only weapon of this type available for Ukraine apart from the limited one-time supply of ATACMS missiles by the US.

“As for the new weapons already announced, in the short term, Ukraine is expected to receive high-precision GLSDB missile-bomb hybrids for HIMARS [multiple rocket launchers], which will allow it to attack targets at a range of 150 km,” Defense Express notes.

The experts note that the German Taurus cruise missiles requested by Ukraine for months are unlikely to be transferred at all, and even if they are, Germany has only a limited number of those.