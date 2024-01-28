What long-range weapons Ukraine can get in the wake of Ramstein-18 meeting

Last week, the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place via video conference. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed that Ukraine will receive new long-range weapons, though the specifics of these weapons were not disclosed. Defense Express, a Ukrainian information and consulting firm, has speculated on the potential types of weapons Ukraine might acquire and their expected arrival times.
“A productive meeting. The support continues. There were important statements and commitments. It will continue. This year, we will receive weapons that are not yet available [for us] and will help us to hit the enemy and its logistics hubs,” said Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Illarion Pavliuk following the Ramstein Format meeting, Suspilne reported.
In the wake of the meeting that took place on 23 January, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on a number of agreements reached with partners. The ministry’s key message was “Stop panicking!” because there were no hints that Ukraine was losing support. On the contrary, they are talking about increasing aid, Defense Express says.
“So, in general, in this situation, it was not even appropriate to discuss scenarios where Ukraine is left without assistance. This is out of the question, we are talking about increasing the volume of the aid package to meet Ukraine’s needs,” the ministry spokesman said, according to Suspilne.