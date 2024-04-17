Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Slovaks join Czechia-led effort to supply Ukraine with ammo, defying Slovakia’s pro-Russian PM

In defiance of their Russia-friendly PM, Slovaks have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise 1,000,000 euros for ammo for Ukraine, aligning with an international Czech-led initiative.
byYuri Zoria
17/04/2024
3 minute read
The “Ammunition for Ukraine” fundraising campaign’s logo.
Slovaks join Czechia-led effort to supply Ukraine with ammo, defying Slovakia’s pro-Russian PM

According to a report by AFP, several Slovak NGOs have launched the crowdfunding campaign “Ammunition for Ukraine” to raise 1 million euros ($1,06 million) for purchasing munitions to support Ukraine’s war effort, directly challenging their government’s refusal to provide military aid to Kyiv.

In the third year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine suffers from a critical artillery ammunition shortage due to 6+ month delays in US aid and unfulfilled EU pledges of a million shells. This deficit has led to the loss of Avdiivka City and affects operations along the 1,000-kilometer front line.

In February, Czech President Petr Pavel stated that Prague could potentially source and send 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells to Ukraine from outside Europe, provided they secure the necessary funding. Subsequently, many EU countries pledged financial support for the initiative.

The Slovak government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, has taken a Russia-friendly stance on the war in Ukraine. Since taking office last year, Fico has halted military aid to Ukraine, advocated for “peace talks” with Russia, and, respectively, did not support the Czech shell initiative.  However, the Slovak crowdfunding campaign organizers say they want to show that the government’s position does not reflect the views of all Slovaks.

Thousands of Slovakians came out against government’s pro-Russian policies

The Slovak “Peace for Ukraine” group, which organized the “Ammunition for Ukraine” initiative, has already received almost 700,000 euros in donations since the campaign began on 15 April. The group says they hope to raise the full 1 million euros, matching the amount donated last month by the government of another Slavic country, Slovenia.

The Slovak Government and Prime Minister Fico have refused to join the initiative. It would be a shame if this remained the case. We refuse to put up with the denial of aid to a war-torn neighbor. Let us show that they are not the only ones deciding this. We are convinced that the government’s attitude does not represent the majority of citizens,” the organizers of the initiative wrote on the fundraiser page.

Zuzana Izsakova, a representative of the “Peace for Ukraine” initiative, told AFP:

We, the residents of Slovakia, want to and can help. We want to show that it is not only the government and Robert Fico who decide on this matter.”

The funds raised by the Slovak campaign will be channeled to an international initiative led by the Czech Republic to procure hundreds of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine. The Slovak government has not joined this international effort to provide military assistance to Ukraine. On April 16, the Czech Prime Minister stated that 20 countries had committed to funding the purchase of 500,000 artillery shells for Ukraine from suppliers outside Europe.

According to AFP, one notable supporter of the Slovak crowdfunding campaign is 99-year-old Holocaust survivor Otto Simko, a participant in the 1942 Slovak National Uprising, who said it was impossible to negotiate with Nazi Germany during the occupation of Czechoslovakia, “they had to be defeated.

If I can only give 20 euros to buy one single bullet, I will know that this bullet is in the right hands,” Simko said in a campaign video.

As of the moment of the publication of this article, the campaign raised more than €693,000 in two days.

Read also:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts