Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Police: Russians likely shot two volunteers in Vovchansk

Two volunteers went missing and were likely shot, one potentially killed, by Russian forces while attempting an evacuation in Vovchansk, police said.
byMaria Tril
14/05/2024
2 minute read
Vovchansk
Vovchansk after Russia’s repeated offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast. Credit: evgenymaloletka via Instagram
Police: Russians likely shot two volunteers in Vovchansk

Two volunteers went missing in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on 10 May, and police say Russian forces likely shot them, with one potentially killed.

On 10 May, the Russian forces intensified shelling in Kharkiv Oblast and started an offensive there, capturing some villages on the border with Russia.

Tamaz Gambarashvili, head of the Vovchansk city administration, said to Suspilne, “On the first day of massive shelling and evacuation, the volunteers self-willingly, without coordinating with the police or us, reportedly went to the city, unaware that they should not go to the northern part of the city.”

Gambarashvili said that the information about those two volunteers is currently unknown. “Either they came under fire and were killed, or they were captured – we do not understand this,” he said.

Gambarashvili added that the NGO that sent the volunteers filed a missing persons report with the police. The volunteers were from Kyiv Oblast and wanted to help with evacuation efforts in Vovchansk but did not coordinate with local authorities.

Serhiy Bolvinov, head of investigative police in the Kharkiv Oblast, said: “While the fighting for the city was ongoing, two volunteers in their own car went to Vovchansk to evacuate a local family. But they never reached the address – they disappeared.”

Bolvinov said that the police are already investigating this case. “Unfortunately, according to preliminary information and witness accounts, the volunteers were shot by Russian troops. One of them is likely injured, the other one killed.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts