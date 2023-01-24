The type of aircraft that allies are likely to supply to Ukraine is “in fact known” – Ukraine Air Force spox

An F-16 wing. File photo: Turkish Air Force

It is already known what type of aircraft the allies are likely to provide to Ukraine and what the terms of personnel training are. Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated this on the national telethon, according to Ukrinform

“We have asked to give Ukraine such a weapon as a multi-purpose aircraft even at the beginning of Russia’s [full-scale] invasion. This is understandable, because without aviation, without reliable air cover, it is very difficult to conduct any combat operations at all,” he said.

🇺🇦pilot:"We have great morale. But it’s also limited, we don't want to die. For the guys with families…it’s way harder. Main problem is equipment. We are absolutely on different pages of techs, between modern Russian airforce & airdefenses and our stuff" https://t.co/T2HcmOEy0x pic.twitter.com/VIfq0zOsfq — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 27, 2022

According to Ihnat, the aircraft supply topic has never left the agenda as it is constantly raised by the Ukrainian top military leadership and the Ministry of Defense. This topic is also constantly discussed by Ukrainian representatives in various international circles.

“Our military pilots went to the United States, funds were allocated for the training of our pilots… I mean, the aviation topic never left the agenda. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to Ukraine and the corresponding terms of personnel training have already been determined,” he said.

Reznikov's image hints on both German Leopard tanks and possibly Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft (the aircraft's name means griffin/griffon/gryphon). pic.twitter.com/75yrcyFn8P — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 23, 2023

Earlier, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that the topic of providing Ukraine with aircraft has moved from a dead point, and the Ukrainian side informed its partners that this year we need to get all the types of weapons necessary for victory.

Previously, the Netherlands was ready to consider the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Ukraine requests them.

