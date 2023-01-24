The type of aircraft that allies are likely to supply to Ukraine is “in fact known” – Ukraine Air Force spox

An F-16 wing. File photo: Turkish Air Force
“We have asked to give Ukraine such a weapon as a multi-purpose aircraft even at the beginning of Russia’s [full-scale] invasion. This is understandable, because without aviation, without reliable air cover, it is very difficult to conduct any combat operations at all,” he said.
🇺🇦pilot:"We have great morale. But it’s also limited, we don't want to die. For the guys with families…it’s way harder.
Main problem is equipment. We are absolutely on different pages of techs, between modern Russian airforce & airdefenses and our stuff" https://t.co/T2HcmOEy0x pic.twitter.com/VIfq0zOsfq
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 27, 2022
According to Ihnat, the aircraft supply topic has never left the agenda as it is constantly raised by the Ukrainian top military leadership and the Ministry of Defense. This topic is also constantly discussed by Ukrainian representatives in various international circles.
“Our military pilots went to the United States, funds were allocated for the training of our pilots… I mean, the aviation topic never left the agenda. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to Ukraine and the corresponding terms of personnel training have already been determined,” he said.
Reznikov's image hints on both German Leopard tanks and possibly Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft (the aircraft's name means griffin/griffon/gryphon). pic.twitter.com/75yrcyFn8P
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 23, 2023
Earlier, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that the topic of providing Ukraine with aircraft has moved from a dead point, and the Ukrainian side informed its partners that this year we need to get all the types of weapons necessary for victory.
US Amb to OSCE expects US support to transfer allied F-16 fighters to Ukraine
Previously, the Netherlands was ready to consider the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Ukraine requests them.
Read also:
- US Amb to OSCE expects US support to transfer allied F-16 fighters to Ukraine
- Swedish MP calls to allow selling SAAB JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine
- Netherlands would consider helping Ukraine with F-16 fighters, Leopard 2 tanks – NL Times
- With F-15 or F-16 Ukraine will be able to rapidly liberate its territories and put an end to the war — Air Force