Politico: Ukraine to receive first GLSDB rocket-propelled bombs with 150 km range on Jan. 31

“It gives them a deeper strike capability they haven’t had, it complements their long-range fire arsenal,” the US official told Politico. “It’s just an extra arrow in the quiver that’s gonna allow them to do more.”
The bomb enhances Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, used for targeting Russian logistics and Crimea targets, supplementing existing stocks, including the Storm Shadow/SCALP and US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), as Ukraine’s munitions deplete.
Ground forces’ rocket-propelled bomb
According to media reports, the US considered GLSDB supplies to Ukraine in late 2022, with deliveries initially planned for the spring of 2023.
The US announced an aid package containing the GLSDB in February 2023, long before Congress started to delay the approval of new funds for Ukraine in the fall of 2023.