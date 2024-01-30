Politico: Ukraine to receive first GLSDB rocket-propelled bombs with 150 km range on Jan. 31

The weapon, a collaboration between Boeing and Saab, consists of a 250-pound precision-guided bomb attached to a rocket motor, launchable from various ground systems. While the US military possesses an air-launched variant, this ground-launched version is not yet in its inventory. Its extended range offers Kyiv a new capability amidst a frontline stalemate, providing Ukraine with means to target Russian forces and infrastructure further beyond the front lines.

The GLSDB has a striking range of 150 kilometers, according to SAAB. The Small Diameter Bomb I (SDB I) is an air-launched precision-guided glide bomb used by air forces in 14 countries. The SDB serves as the warhead for the GLSDB.

The GLSDB can be launched from a container, allowing it to engage targets in all directions without relocating the launcher. Additionally, any launcher compatible with the MLRS Launch pod container, such as the M270, HIMARS, or CHUNMOO, can deploy the GLSDB. Ukraine has the M270 and HIMARS launchers.

“GLSDB leverages the investment made by these Air Forces and provides a low cost capability for land forces,” SAAB says.