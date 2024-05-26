Russo-Ukrainian war, day 822: Russia attacks shopping center and residential area in Kharkiv, killing at least six and injuring many

Military

18 injured, a child in serious condition after Russian missile attack on Kharkiv city center. Russian forces have hit a residential area in the center of the city of Kharkiv, injuring 18, including a child.

ISW: Russia may use “war freeze” to prepare for new offensive against Ukraine. A new analysis suggests Russia may be feigning interest in a ceasefire to regroup for a renewed offensive in Ukraine.

Russia strikes construction mall in Kharkiv, killing at least four. Russian troops attacked a residential area in the city of Kharkiv, where according to some reports about 200 people might have been present.

Russia attacks Kharkiv with 4 S-300 missiles, damaging residential infrastructure. A lyceum and industrial sites were struck as Russia fired C-300 missiles into Kharkiv overnight, according to the govenror.

As of 25 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and technology

Blinken: US military aid from previous packages reached the front line. Blinken said previous aid has reached front lines & this package will move quickly to help repel Russian attacks near Kharkiv.

Western intelligence agencies predict more losses of territory for Ukraine by the end of the year – Welt. Ukrainian forces may have to cede more territory this year due to Russian military superiority, Western agencies reportedly warn.

International

Stoltenberg calls on NATO countries to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s strikes on military targets in Russia. NATO allies should reconsider their policy of not allowing Ukraine to use their weapons to strike at Russian territory, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General: China’s position is crucial for the course of the war. According to the NATO Secretary General, Chinese support for Russia is a decisive factor for Moscow in the war, but it is not too late for Ukraine to win, Jens Stoltenberg believes.

Italian politicians oppose allowing Ukraine to hit Russia with Western weapons. After NATO-chief Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO allies supplying weapons to Ukraine to end the ban on their use to strike military targets in Russia, several Italian politicians are voicing their opposition to Stoltenberg’s idea.

Poland calls for long-term European rearmament to counter Russia. Polish FM also expressed skepticism about Russian threats of utilizing nuclear weapon, saying, “The Americans have told the Russians that if you explode a nuke, even if it doesn’t kill anybody, we will hit all your targets [positions] in Ukraine with conventional weapons, we’ll destroy all of them.”

Humanitarian and social impact

Some 403 Ukrainian women in Russian captivity, including civilians. Russia continues to defy international law by holding 403 Ukrainian women captive, many of them civilians, in deplorable conditions.

Political and legal developments

Mass protests against Russian-style bill resume in Georgia as deputy minister resigns. Thousands continue taking to the streets in Tbilisi to protest against a law seen as undermining Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic prospects

FT: G7 finance ministers back plan to use Russian assets to finance Ukraine. G7 finance ministers have backed the idea of issuing a loan to Ukraine, secured by profits on frozen Russian assets, in an effort to secure financing for Kyiv beyond 2024.

Financial Times: Orbán holds up Ukraine arms funding from frozen Russian assets. Hungary objects to proposal to fast-track up to €2bn worth of weapons for Kyiv, after months of debate on the issue within the European Union.

New developments

FM Kuleba on Russia’s border threats against the Baltics: Typical hybrid intimidation tactics. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has commented on the recent threats of the Russian Federation against Estonia, Lithuania and Finland.

Finland plans to expel Russians arriving without valid reasons – Finnish Interior Minister says. Finland plans to expel Russians who arrive in the country without valid reasons, even if Russia refuses to accept them, according to the country’s Interior Minister.

Twice first in history: Ukrainian climber sets two records in one day. In a remarkable achievement, a Ukrainian climber summited Mount Everest and Lhotse within 24 hours, setting two historic firsts.

