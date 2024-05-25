NATO Secretary General: China’s position is crucial for the course of the war

China is supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine by supplying equipment, microelectronics, and technology. This support is a decisive factor for Moscow in the war, but it is not too late for Ukraine to win, Jens Stoltenberg believes.

“China says it wants to maintain good relations with the West. At the same time, however, Beijing is fueling the war in Europe. You can’t have it both ways,” Stoltenberg said.

He said this in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

Stoltenberg noted that Beijing has significantly increased the supply of parts, microelectronics and technologies to Moscow, which Russia uses to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft for the war against Ukraine.

The NATO Secretary General’s words about “fueling the war” are in line with a recent statement by a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry that “the UK, not China, is fomenting fire in Ukraine.” This is how Beijing reacted to British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps’ statement about China’s supply of lethal weapons to Russia.

Stoltenberg also said that the Alliance is preparing to play a much greater role in coordinating security assistance to Kyiv.

“It is not too late for Ukraine to win. NATO countries should send more weapons and ammunition to Kyiv, including air defense systems and long-range weapons,” Stoltenberg said.

In this context, he emphasized the importance of long-term financial commitments that would ensure the reliability and predictability of such support.

Russia fighting ”the West in the West”

The NATO Secretary General also emphasized that the Alliance’s allies should have plans to replenish their military reserves and increase production of weapons and ammunition in case of further aggressive actions by Russia.

“If Putin gets his way in Ukraine, there will be no lasting security in Europe, and the world as a whole will become more unstable. We must deter Russia from further aggression. A policy of appeasement towards Putin will not work,” he said.

Stoltenberg added that Russia has already “stepped up its hostile activities in Europe” and “fights the West in the West”, in particular through sabotage, physical violence, cyber attacks and disinformation.

“We have also seen the use of jammers in civil aviation. None of this is new, but the scale and intensity of Russia’s efforts are unprecedented,” he said.

Chinese support for Russia

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom alleged that China is collaborating with Russia to provide lethal aid for use in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

According to BBC reports, the minister said, “We have evidence that Russia and China are collaborating on combat equipment for use in Ukraine.”

However, the United States contradicted British claims about alleged Chinese weapon supplies to Russia. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that ”we have not seen that to date. I look forward to speaking with the UK to make sure that we have a common operating picture.”

