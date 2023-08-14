China defense minister to attend Moscow int’l security conference, visit Belarus

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is visiting Russia and Belarus from 14 to 19 August, China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Li Shangfu will attend the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) on 15 August. The Conference will be held with 102 states and eight international organizations invited to participate. Representatives of Western governments have not been invited to join the event.

Later Li Shangfuis will visit Belarus, where he will hold meetings and discussions with state and military leaders of Belarus and visit Belarusian military units.

When Li met with Putin in Moscow in April this year, they announced the two countries’ readiness to strengthen military ties.

As per Politico, despite calling for peace, China secretly supplies Russia with drones, body armor components, thermal imagers, and other “enough non-lethal but useful military equipment.” The supplies highlight increased China-Russia military and economic ties since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But Western officials warn China risks sanctions if it provides direct military aid.

Read also: