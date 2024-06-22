Eng
German vice chancellor warns China of economic fallout over Russia’s support

Germany’s Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck linked China’s support for Russia to potential economic consequences during talks in Beijing on 22 June.
Maria Tril
22/06/2024
uk accuses china supplying russia lethal aid ukraine war national flag
National flag of China. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Germany’s Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has reiterated warnings to China about the economic repercussions of supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

During climate-focused talks with Chinese government representatives in Beijing on 22 June, Habeck, who also serves as Germany’s Economy Minister, said that Russia’s war directly affects German and European security interests.

“We would act differently and certainly not analyze so harshly where we have dependencies on raw materials and technical goods if there was no war or China’s support for Russia in this war,” Habeck said.

The German minister pointed out that these issues cannot be separated, saying, “Our relations, our direct relations, have already been negatively affected.”

Habeck’s Chinese counterpart in the talks was Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the body tasked with guiding China’s economic development.

The warnings come amid growing international concern over China’s stance on the Ukraine war. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on China to account for its support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 18 June. In response, Beijing said on 19 June that NATO “should engage in self-reflection rather than arbitrary smears and attacks on China.”

The G7 countries announced they would continue taking measures against entities in China and third countries materially supporting Russia’s military efforts in its war against Ukraine.

