Russo-Ukrainian war, day 821: Ukrainian forces repel Russians in Kharkiv as Russia reinforces its war efforts with Wagner units from Africa

Exclusives

“Story of a dying empire”: Georgia’s “foreign agent” law protests echo Ukraine’s Euromaidan. Nearly a decade after Ukraine’s Euromaidan revolution, the struggle against Russian influence has found new life on the streets of Tbilisi, where protesters see the “”foreign agent”” law as a haunting echo of the empire’s last gasps.

Military

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian advance in Kharkiv Oblast, launch counterattack. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces are engaged in difficult battles, defending the country’s east and south while inflicting damage on the enemy, with the main actions concentrated in Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblasts.

Frontline report: Ukraine unleashes intense drone strikes, decimating Russian breakthrough near Ocheretyne. In a devastating blow to Russian forces near Okheretyne, Ukrainian drone operators unleashed an intense barrage of FPV kamikaze drones, destroying over 50 Russian personnel in a 100-meter tree line and collapsing buildings used as shelters.

As of 24 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 498940 (+1240) Tanks: 7635 (+13) APV: 14775 (+27) Artillery systems: 12902 (+42) MLRS: 1080 (+3) Anti-aircraft systems: 813 Aircraft: 356 (+1) Helicopters: 326 UAV: 10401 (+10) Cruise missiles : 2209 Warships/boats: 27 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 17569 (+56)



Intelligence and technology

Several explosions heard in Crimea overnight, occupying authorities claimed casualties due to attack. A series of explosions hit Russian-occupied Crimea overnight, with strikes reported in multiple locations across the peninsula, including the cities of Yevpatoria, Saky, Simferopol, Yalta, and Alushta.

Germany, Denmark delivers 10 Leopard tanks, 3 HIMARS to Ukraine. In addition to tanks and missile systems, Germany’s latest military package for Ukraine includes ammunition, engineer vehicles, drones and small arms valued at billions of euros.

UK intelligence: Russia deploys Africa Corps units in Kharkiv offensive. UK intelligence suggests that Russia is reinforcing its war efforts in Ukraine by reallocating resources previously assigned to Africa, as evidenced by the redeployment of Africa Corps detachments to the Ukrainian border.

Politico: First batch of Ukrainian pilots graduated from F-16 training in Arizona. They are now heading to Europe for additional training, according to the US National Guard Air Force spokeswoman Erin Hannigan.

International

US announces $ 275 million military aid to Ukraine to help with Kharkiv offensive. According to the US Department of Defense, the new security assistance package includes precision munitions, anti-armor weapons, and protective equipment.

German state to introduce Ukrainian as second foreign language at schools. The initiative by the Hessen federal state is aimed at preserving Ukrainian identity and culture and also supports the education of approximately 20,000 Ukrainian students who fled to Hessen due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Europeans largely support humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine, survey shows. A survey reveals that six in ten Europeans support the EU sending military equipment to Ukraine.

Biden likely to skip Peace Summit in Switzerland chooses to raise money for election. In a move that prioritizes election campaign funding over diplomatic efforts, President Joe Biden is likely to skip a Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland next month, choosing instead to attend a fundraiser in California alongside Hollywood stars.

Poland and Greece call EU to establish common air shield for Ukraine. In a letter to the European Commission, Donald Tusk and Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a common European air shield amid growing concerns over missile threats.

ISW: More Russian military leaders face corruption charges, dismissals. Russia’s crackdown on defense officials is expanding to officers commanding forces in Ukraine, according to a report.

Humanitarian and social impact

Kharkiv plans to build “underground town” amid constant Russian attacks. Ukraine seeks investors for Kharkiv’s proposed “underground town”, which will have essential facilities like schools, medical institutions, and shopping areas, as the city grapples with the persistent threat of Russian attacks.

Russian attack destroys 50,000 books at Kharkiv printing house, kills 7 workers. Russia’s forces struck with missiles, burning a facility printing children’s books & magazines. Zelenskyy condemned the attack, saying “Russia is at war with humanity & all aspects of normal life.”

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian former officials to face trial for budget funds embezzlement. Five individuals, including former local government officials and private company executives, will stand trial on 5 June 2024, for allegedly embezzling over UAH 27 million ($672,000) during the construction of a kindergarten in the suburbs of Kyiv.

