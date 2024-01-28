Avon continues doing business in Russia despite Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine

Despite the company’s claims, the BBC has found it is still possible to register as a new sales agent for Avon’s Russia-based firm, with recruits offering prizes, cash bonuses, and even holidays for hitting targets.

BBC found that Avon’s website invites Russian citizens over 18 to access “iconic, high-quality products,” highlighting the potential for additional income and a career as a beauty expert.

After the BBC’s online registration, they received a welcome email offering entry into an “Easy Start” sales program and contact information for a local coordinator. A YouTube video on Avon Russia’s account, celebrating their 30-year presence, features senior managers discussing awards, social media training, sales improvement techniques, and international trips for top “Star Club” sellers.

An Avon spokesperson emphasized,

“Avon Russia supports women in Russia through activities that fund their social selling businesses, providing critical support for their livelihoods.”

In its January 8 update, the Kyiv School of Economics which has been monitoring the international companies’ business activities in Russia, released the following statistics:

Number of companies that continue Russian operations: 1,576;

Number of companies that have reduced current operations and held off new Investments: 547;

Number of companies that have curtailed Russian operations: 1,206;

Number of the companies that completed withdrawal from Russia: 348.

