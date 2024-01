Avon continues doing business in Russia despite Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine

Known for its door-to-door sales model showcasing cosmetics and fragrances, the 137-year-old company has recently shifted towards physical stores and social media sales, according to BBC.

Avon factory continues operations

Avon, which started its Russian operations in the early 1990s, has achieved significant success and became the leading perfume brand in Russia, as per Avon’s website. The company established its Naro-Fominsk factory near Moscow in 2004, producing over 220 varieties of cosmetics and perfumes. Avon informed the BBC that the Naro-Fominsk facility now solely caters to the Russian market.