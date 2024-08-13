Eng
Ukraine’s Parliament Chairman calls on US to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American weapons

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament, met with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal to discuss critical matters of US-Ukraine cooperation amidst ongoing Russian aggression.
byBohdan Ben
13/08/2024
2 minute read
Stefanchuk senators
Ukraine’s Parliament Chairman during the meeting with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. Photo shared by Stefanchuk.
During the meeting, Stefanchuk urged the United States to lift all restrictions on the use of American weaponry, emphasizing Ukraine’s need for effective self-defense capabilities. The Parliament Speaker expressed deep appreciation for the “unprecedented assistance” provided by the United States during Russia’s full-scale invasion, specifically thanking Congress for approving a substantial aid package in April.

“I called for the complete removal of all restrictions on the use of American weapons. Ukraine must have the ability to defend itself effectively.”

The high-level talks covered Ukraine’s pressing defense requirements, particularly the need for additional air defense systems and the importance of F-16 fighter jets, along with continued training for Ukrainian pilots. Discussions also touched on potential new legislative acts that could be introduced in the US Congress to further support Ukraine. Stefanchuk underscored the high value placed on bipartisan and bicameral support from the US Congress.

Senator Lindsey Graham praised Ukraine’s Kursk offensive and called on veteran F-16 pilots join the Armed Forces of Ukraine while speaking in Kyiv.

Before meeting with Stefanchuk, senators also met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meeting represents a continuation of strong diplomatic ties between Ukraine and the United States, with both nations working closely to address the ongoing security challenges in the region. As Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty, the support from international allies, particularly the United States, remains crucial in its efforts to counter Russian aggression and protect its citizens.

