Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US Senators Blumenthal and Graham endorse retired NATO F-16 pilots for Ukraine’s Air Force

Two US Senators call on the Biden Administration to lift restrictions on using US-supplied weapons in Russia, and endorse enlisting retired NATO F-16 pilots for Ukraine’s Air Forc
byYuri Zoria
13/08/2024
2 minute read
us senators blumenthal graham endorse retired nato f-16 pilots ukraine's air force president volodymyr zelenskyy (l) richard (d-connecticut middle) lindsey (r-south carolina right) presidentgovua
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L), Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut, in the middle) and Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina, on the right). Photo: president.gov.ua.
US Senators Blumenthal and Graham endorse retired NATO F-16 pilots for Ukraine’s Air Force

Two US Senators, Democrat Richard Blumenthal and Republican Lindsey Graham, completed their sixth visit to Kyiv on 12 August 2024, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other government officials. The senators expressed optimism about Ukraine’s military efforts, particularly praising the country’s offensive in Kursk Oblast of Russia as “bold and brilliant,” as per Richard Blumenthal’s press release.

Ukraine started its incursion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast a week ago shortly after receiving its first F-16 fighter jets, capturing some 1,000 square kilometers as of yesterday, according to the Ukrainian military. The objectives of the operation are still a subject of debate among experts.

Lawmakers stressed the need for bipartisan support for Ukraine, pledging more military aid in 2024, and urged NATO to invite Ukraine to join this year, calling it “making real what is inevitable.” President Zelensky and the senators discussed a strategic agreement on Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, crucial for the US economy. The senators emphasized that the deal would reduce reliance on “foreign adversaries” – i.e. China – for resources like lithium and titanium.

Blumenthal and Graham announced plans to introduce the Stand With Ukraine Act when the Senate reconvenes in September. This legislation aims to codify the bilateral security agreement reached between the Biden Administration and Zelenskyy’s government in July 2024.

The senators also called on the Biden Administration to lift restrictions on US-provided weapons to enhance Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian forces. Additionally, they voiced support for Zelenskyy’s proposal to enlist retired NATO F-16 fighter pilots to bolster Ukraine’s Air Force.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said that during their meeting, the Ukrainian President emphasized the importance of receiving military and technical assistance from partners, including air defense systems and missiles.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts