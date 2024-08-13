US Senators Blumenthal and Graham endorse retired NATO F-16 pilots for Ukraine’s Air Force

Two US Senators, Democrat Richard Blumenthal and Republican Lindsey Graham, completed their sixth visit to Kyiv on 12 August 2024, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other government officials. The senators expressed optimism about Ukraine’s military efforts, particularly praising the country’s offensive in Kursk Oblast of Russia as “bold and brilliant,” as per Richard Blumenthal’s press release.

Ukraine started its incursion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast a week ago shortly after receiving its first F-16 fighter jets, capturing some 1,000 square kilometers as of yesterday, according to the Ukrainian military . The objectives of the operation are still a subject of debate among experts

Lawmakers stressed the need for bipartisan support for Ukraine, pledging more military aid in 2024, and urged NATO to invite Ukraine to join this year, calling it “making real what is inevitable.” President Zelensky and the senators discussed a strategic agreement on Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, crucial for the US economy. The senators emphasized that the deal would reduce reliance on “foreign adversaries” – i.e. China – for resources like lithium and titanium.

Blumenthal and Graham announced plans to introduce the Stand With Ukraine Act when the Senate reconvenes in September. This legislation aims to codify the bilateral security agreement reached between the Biden Administration and Zelenskyy’s government in July 2024.

The senators also called on the Biden Administration to lift restrictions on US-provided weapons to enhance Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian forces. Additionally, they voiced support for Zelenskyy’s proposal to enlist retired NATO F-16 fighter pilots to bolster Ukraine’s Air Force.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said that during their meeting, the Ukrainian President emphasized the importance of receiving military and technical assistance from partners, including air defense systems and missiles.

Related: