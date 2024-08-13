Russia began relocating troops from Ukraine to fend off the Kursk offensive

Russia relocated some troops from southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson srectors of the frontline towards Kursk, Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman of the Ukrainian southern army group “Tavria” said on the Ukrainian TV on 13.

“However, Russians have accumulated a large number of personnel, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia region, and the number of units they are redeploying is relatively small,” he added.

According to yesterday’s Ukrainian military reports and Ukrainian military bloggers, Russia relocated up to ten battalions from various frontline directions, which might not be enough to stop the Ukrainian Kursk offensive.

At the same time, Russia maintains pressure in the Pokrovsk sector, where it continues to advance slowly. The Russian military command appears unwilling to sacrifice its current offensive plans to relocate larger groups of troops to Kursk.

Related: