Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian forces control 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian forces advanced by one to three kilometers in certain directions on 13 August and took under control an additional 40 km² kilometers.
byBohdan Ben
13/08/2024
1 minute read
The photo shared on Oleksandr Syrskyi’s official social media accounts on 11 August 2024 amid Ukrainian offensive in the Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Ukrainian forces control 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukrainian forces now control 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk region, according to the video shared by Zelenskyy on social media.

“Ukrainian Armed Forces groups continue operations in the Kursk region,” Syrskyi stated. “Over the past day, our troops have advanced from one to three kilometers in certain directions. We’ve taken control of 40 square kilometers, and today 74 settlements are under our control. Fighting continues along the entire front line. Despite the high intensity of combat operations, the situation remains under control.”

According to the video, verification and stabilization measures are being conducted in the occupied areas of Kursk Oblast. The development of humanitarian solutions for these territories continues.

Zelenskyy asked Syrskyi “not to forget and continue training and developing the next important key steps.”

The report comes a week after Ukraine started its military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. On 12 August 2024, Syrskyi reported that Ukraine took under control 1,000 square kilometers of the Russian land.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts