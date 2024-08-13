Ukrainian forces control 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukrainian forces now control 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk region, according to the video shared by Zelenskyy on social media.

“Ukrainian Armed Forces groups continue operations in the Kursk region,” Syrskyi stated. “Over the past day, our troops have advanced from one to three kilometers in certain directions. We’ve taken control of 40 square kilometers, and today 74 settlements are under our control. Fighting continues along the entire front line. Despite the high intensity of combat operations, the situation remains under control.”

According to the video, verification and stabilization measures are being conducted in the occupied areas of Kursk Oblast. The development of humanitarian solutions for these territories continues.

Zelenskyy asked Syrskyi “not to forget and continue training and developing the next important key steps.”

The report comes a week after Ukraine started its military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. On 12 August 2024, Syrskyi reported that Ukraine took under control 1,000 square kilometers of the Russian land.

