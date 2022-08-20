Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast across the border

Today Russian troops conducted more cross-border attacks on Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast, according to Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, chief of the Sumy oblast Administration.

Zhyvytskyi says that according to preliminary information, no one was injured and there was no damage to local infrastructure.

  • Buryn hromada suffered from Russian cross-border shelling at about 15:00 as allegedly four artillery rounds hit its territory, the shelling resumed at 17.25.
  • Bilopillia hromada came under Russian mortar fire as four rounds hit it after 16:00, and 12 more starting at 16:40.
  • Khotyn hromada: after 16:30, 10 shots were fired, preliminarily from KPVT large-calibre machine gun.
  • Znob-Novhorodske hromada came under Russian attack at 18:15 as preliminarily 8 rounds were fired at its territory from self-propelled guns.

Russia continues harassing cross-border fire of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts since the liberation of these regions several months ago.

