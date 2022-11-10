US top general sees “window of opportunity” for Russia-Ukraine negotiations ahead of winter

Speaking at an event at The Economic Club of New York, America’s highest-ranking military officer Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley said that there may be a window of opportunity to negotiate an end to the conflict if the front lines stabilize during winter, CNN reported.

“When there’s an opportunity to negotiate when peace can be achieved, seize it,” Milley said. “Seize the moment.”

But if negotiations never materialized or failed, Milley said the US would continue to arm Ukraine. He said that an outright military victory for either side looks increasingly unlikely.

“There has to be a mutual recognition that military victory is probably in the true sense of the word may be not achievable through military means, and therefore you need to turn to other means,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, NBC reported that some Western officials want “diplomacy to begin” in the Russo-Ukrainian war ahead of winter, and mentioned that in his recent visit to Ukraine, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan was “testing the waters” on whether the end of the conflict could include a diplomatic solution.

