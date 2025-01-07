Trump’s Ukraine envoy postpones Kyiv visit until after inauguration

Keith Kellogg, the incoming US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia under President-elect Donald Trump, has postponed his planned diplomatic mission to Ukraine and other European capitals until after the inauguration on 20 January, Reuters reports, citing sources.

The interview comes as US President-elect Donald Trump, who assumes office on 20 January, pushes for peace negotiations to stop the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, and has earlier promised cuts to US aid for Ukraine.

According to four sources familiar with the trip’s planning, Kellogg had initially intended to conduct meetings with Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv during early January. The diplomatic tour was also set to include stops in Rome and Paris. The reason for the postponement remains unclear, the sources said. Neither Kellogg nor Ukrainian embassy representatives in Washington provided immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters reported last month about the planned mission, which would have marked the first visit by incoming Trump administration officials to Kyiv since the 5 November US election.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the matters, indicated that while the trip has been delayed, no new date has been established.

