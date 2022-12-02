Italy extended the shipment of weapons to Ukraine for 2023

The Italian Council of Ministers convened by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni unanimously approved the decree extending the shipment of weapons to Ukraine until 31 December 2023, Italian media Corriere Della Sera writes.

The decree extends the decisions already taken by the Draghi government which expired on 31 December.

The decree also imposed a “temporary administration” over the Isab-Lukoil refinery in Priolo, Sicily to protect the national interest in strategic sectors, and ensure production continuity and security of supplies.

