Some Western officials want “diplomacy” in Russia-Ukraine war ahead of winter – NBC

Some Western and US officials think neither Ukraine nor Russia can win the war and see the expected winter slowdown in the fighting as an avenue for “diplomacy to begin,” NBC reported, citing unnamed officials.

The outlet says that in his recent visit to Ukraine, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan was “testing the waters” on whether the end of the conflict could include a diplomatic solution, NBC writes, quoting two unnamed people familiar with meetings and a Ukrainian government official.

Tags: peace talks