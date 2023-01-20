Türkiye’s President Erdoğan holds telephone call with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy/ Source: Getty Images 

European Pravda reports, referencing the Türkiye President’s Office, that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Türkiye President’s Office, the heads of state discussed humanitarian and energy aid for Ukraine, as well as the operation of the grain corridor.

“President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is prepared to serve as a facilitator and mediator for long-term peace between Russia and Ukraine,” according to the telephone call.

Erdoğan also stated that they are working on prisoner exchanges and expressed readiness to contribute diplomatically to accelerating the process at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Previously, Erdoğan held a telephone call with Russian President Putin on 16 January and reiterated his offer to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

According to the Türkiye side, Erdoğan and Putin also discussed the “grain corridor” and ammonia supplies. Consequently, they have also addressed a shipment project of flour from Russian grain through Türkiye to African countries.

