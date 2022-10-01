Turkey doesn’t recognize Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions – Turkish MFA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has published a statement regarding the annexation of four Ukrainian regions announced by Russia on 30 September. Turkey rejects the Russian decision to annex four Ukrainian oblasts as the annexation is a grave violation of international law.

“Turkey did not recognize the annexation of Crimea by Russia with an illegitimate referendum held in 2014, and emphasized on every occasion its strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty.

“In line with this stance we adopted in 2014, we reject the decision of Russia to annex Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

“It is not possible for us to accept this decision, which is a grave violation of the established principles of international law.

“We reiterate our support for the resolution of the increasingly grave war on the basis of a just peace through negotiations,” the statement by the Turkish MFA reads.