Explosions rock occupied Crimea, as Russia claims ATACMS attack

Recent successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian air defenses in the region suggest Ukraine is clearing the airspace in preparation for F-16 deployments, experts say.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
23/06/2024
1 minute read
Smoke over Kozacha Bay in Sevastopol. Photo: Telegram channel Crimean Wind
Explosions rocked occupied Crimea, with reports from Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, and Saky. The Crimean Bridge in Kerch was closed to traffic.

Russian-installed authorities in Sevastopol claimed their air defense intercepted five aerial targets, accusing Ukraine of the attack. However, debris reportedly killed three and injured about a hundred.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated Sevastopol was attacked with ATACMS missiles, claiming four were shot down and one exploded mid-air.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the incident.

Recent weeks have seen successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian air defenses in the region. Experts suggest Ukraine is clearing airspace in preparation for F-16 deployments.

