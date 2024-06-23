Explosions rock occupied Crimea, as Russia claims ATACMS attack

Explosions rocked occupied Crimea, with reports from Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, and Saky. The Crimean Bridge in Kerch was closed to traffic.

💥 Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea. Russian-installed authorities claim that Russian air defense shot down 5 American ATACMS missiles, but debris fell onto a beach. The Crimean bridge is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/5Ft9U4I166 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 23, 2024

Russian-installed authorities in Sevastopol claimed their air defense intercepted five aerial targets, accusing Ukraine of the attack. However, debris reportedly killed three and injured about a hundred.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated Sevastopol was attacked with ATACMS missiles, claiming four were shot down and one exploded mid-air.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the incident.

Recent weeks have seen successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian air defenses in the region. Experts suggest Ukraine is clearing airspace in preparation for F-16 deployments.

