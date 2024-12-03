ISW: Putin uninterested in negotiated peace, wants Ukraine’s capitulation

According to a 2 December report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Konstantin Malofeev, a Kremlin-affiliated oligarch and founder of the ultranationalist Tsargrad outlet, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not consider peace talks unless Ukraine surrenders and the US makes significant concessions.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Malofeev emphasized that the Kremlin would only engage in negotiations if the US reverses its policy allowing Ukraine to use Western-provided long-range weapons, such as ATACMS, to strike inside Russia. He also insisted that any peace plan would require the removal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a meeting between Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump to “discuss” European security and the growing Russian-Chinese alliance.
Malofeev further claimed that the war in Ukraine has bolstered Russia’s ties with China, Iran, and North Korea, while also revitalizing the country’s economy and defense industry. However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes that Russia’s economy is facing growing pressure from inflation, international sanctions, and labor shortages, which could lead to serious economic challenges in 2025 if the war continues at its current pace.
“Putin and other senior Russian officials have recently issued similar statements. Malofeev’s interview further indicates that the Kremlin is not interested in good faith negotiations, no matter who mediates such talks,” ISW says.
The remarks from Malofeev, who wields significant influence within Russian ultranationalist circles despite not holding an official government position, underscore the Kremlin’s hardline stance toward potential peace negotiations. ISW reports that Malofeev’s comments align with the broader view within the Russian leadership that rejects any peace plan unless it leads to Ukrainian capitulation.
The Institute for the Study of War also highlights that, while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has acknowledged the need for future diplomatic efforts to end the war and recover occupied territories, including Crimea, Malofeev’s statements further suggest that Putin remains committed to military objectives rather than engaging in meaningful dialogue.
