Railway explosion derails another freight train in Russia

An explosion derailed a freight train in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.
Credit: Russian Telegram channel SHOT/Screenshot
A railway explosion derailed a freight train in Bryansk Oblast, Russia, for the second time in two days, Russian news media RIA Novosti reported.
An “unidentified explosive device” caused a blast on railroad tracks near the Snezhetskaya railway station, according to the governor of the Bryansk Oblast Alexander Bogomaz.
A train transporting oil products derails in the Bryansk region, western Russia
Locals reported that the railroad was blown up. 20 cars of the freight train derailed.
📹SHOT pic.twitter.com/F1UtMpbN6r
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 2, 2023
Around 20 freight train cars derailed as a result of the blast, according to the Russian Railways, a state-owned railway company. There are no casualties. The video published by the Russian Telegram channel SHOT shows railway cars with flammable fuel.
Bryansk Oblast is the region in western Russia that borders Ukraine. Just a day before, on 1 May, a freight train transporting oil products derailed in Bryansk Oblast due to a railway explosion caused by a planted explosive device. The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that the train was carrying 60 wagons loaded with fuel and timber and that approximately eight railway cars overturned and caught fire.
Related:
- Fuel and timber train derails after explosion on railway in Bryansk Oblast, Russia
- Ukrainian partisan underground eliminated another Russian collaborationist in occupied Melitopol
- Russia lost 100,000 troops since December – White House
- Ukrainian counterattack in Bakhmut forces Russian retreat from some positions
- Crimea’s Kerch bridge partially collapses after powerful explosion