Railway explosion derails another freight train in Russia

An explosion derailed a freight train in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

Credit: Russian Telegram channel SHOT/Screenshot

A railway explosion derailed a freight train in Bryansk Oblast, Russia, for the second time in two days, Russian news media RIA Novosti reported.

An “unidentified explosive device” caused a blast on railroad tracks near the Snezhetskaya railway station, according to the governor of the Bryansk Oblast Alexander Bogomaz.

A train transporting oil products derails in the Bryansk region, western Russia Locals reported that the railroad was blown up. 20 cars of the freight train derailed.

📹SHOT pic.twitter.com/F1UtMpbN6r — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 2, 2023

Around 20 freight train cars derailed as a result of the blast, according to the Russian Railways, a state-owned railway company. There are no casualties. The video published by the Russian Telegram channel SHOT shows railway cars with flammable fuel.

Bryansk Oblast is the region in western Russia that borders Ukraine. Just a day before, on 1 May, a freight train transporting oil products derailed in Bryansk Oblast due to a railway explosion caused by a planted explosive device. The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that the train was carrying 60 wagons loaded with fuel and timber and that approximately eight railway cars overturned and caught fire.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: partisans, Russia, Russian invasion of Ukraine