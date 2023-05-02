Railway explosion derails another freight train in Russia

Bryansk Oblast

An explosion derailed a freight train in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.
Credit: Russian Telegram channel SHOT/Screenshot 

Latest news Ukraine

A railway explosion derailed a freight train in Bryansk Oblast, Russia, for the second time in two days, Russian news media RIA Novosti reported.

An “unidentified explosive device” caused a blast on railroad tracks near the Snezhetskaya railway station, according to the governor of the Bryansk Oblast Alexander Bogomaz.

Around 20 freight train cars derailed as a result of the blast, according to the Russian Railways, a state-owned railway company. There are no casualties. The video published by the Russian Telegram channel SHOT shows railway cars with flammable fuel.

Bryansk Oblast is the region in western Russia that borders Ukraine. Just a day before, on 1 May, a freight train transporting oil products derailed in Bryansk Oblast due to a railway explosion caused by a planted explosive device. The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that the train was carrying 60 wagons loaded with fuel and timber and that approximately eight railway cars overturned and caught fire.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags