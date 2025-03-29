Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Pro-Ukrainian partisans growing impact forces Russian troops to deploy more air defenses in Kherson Oblast

Russia moves key equipment from Crimea to Kherson as casualties rise. Partisans and local residents provide crucial intelligence, aiding Ukraine’s defense efforts in the region.
byOlena Mukhina
29/03/2025
3 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Pro-Ukrainian partisans growing impact forces Russian troops to deploy more air defenses in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces have started to deploy air defense and electronic warfare systems from Crimea on the front lines in Kherson Oblast due to significant losses, according to the Atesh partisan movement.

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the region, including the city of Kherson, in the fall of 2022, while the left-bank area, located on the opposite side of the Dnipro River, remains temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

“ATESH agents report growing panic among Russian troops on the Kherson front. Following significant losses in the combat zone, the command is taking urgent measures to strengthen defenses, including by transferring equipment from Crimea,” partisans say.

Underground sources note that electronic warfare systems, such as the Pole-21, which are designed to jam communications and counter Ukrainian drones, artillery, and aviation, are being actively delivered to the region. Additionally, there is an increase in air defense systems, particularly near strategic areas.

The Atesh emphasizes that the rush to reinforce the region is driven not only by the loss of equipment but also by high casualties among Russian soldiers. Accurate coordinates provided by partisans and local residents play a significant role in this situation.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have warned residents that satellite dishes capable of receiving Ukrainian signals will be confiscated in Kherson Oblast.

Activists from the Ukrainian Yellow Ribbon movement have reported that in some areas of the region, people have already been warned that inspections will be conducted systematically.

Even residents of private houses are being forced to dismantle “suspicious” equipment.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts