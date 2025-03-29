Pro-Ukrainian partisans growing impact forces Russian troops to deploy more air defenses in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces have started to deploy air defense and electronic warfare systems from Crimea on the front lines in Kherson Oblast due to significant losses, according to the Atesh partisan movement.

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the region, including the city of Kherson, in the fall of 2022, while the left-bank area, located on the opposite side of the Dnipro River, remains temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

“ATESH agents report growing panic among Russian troops on the Kherson front. Following significant losses in the combat zone, the command is taking urgent measures to strengthen defenses, including by transferring equipment from Crimea,” partisans say.

Underground sources note that electronic warfare systems, such as the Pole-21, which are designed to jam communications and counter Ukrainian drones, artillery, and aviation, are being actively delivered to the region. Additionally, there is an increase in air defense systems, particularly near strategic areas.

The Atesh emphasizes that the rush to reinforce the region is driven not only by the loss of equipment but also by high casualties among Russian soldiers. Accurate coordinates provided by partisans and local residents play a significant role in this situation.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have warned residents that satellite dishes capable of receiving Ukrainian signals will be confiscated in Kherson Oblast.

Activists from the Ukrainian Yellow Ribbon movement have reported that in some areas of the region, people have already been warned that inspections will be conducted systematically.

Even residents of private houses are being forced to dismantle “suspicious” equipment.

