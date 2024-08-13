FT: Russia trained for use of nuclear weapons against Europe as early as 2008

According to FT, referring to leaked documents, the Russian military’s strategy emphasizes the early use of nuclear weapons as part of a total war.

The Financial Times reports it obtained secret Russian military documents revealing that Russia’s navy has been preparing for potential nuclear strikes against targets across Europe since at least 2008. The leaked files, dating from 2008 to 2014, outline a strategy for “sudden and pre-emptive blows” and “massive missile strikes” using nuclear-capable missiles in the event of a conflict with NATO.

The documents detail targets spread across Europe, including military bases and critical infrastructure in Norway, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Among the notable targets are the naval base in Bergen, Norway, and a submarine shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England.

According to the FT’s analysis, the Russian military’s strategy emphasizes the early use of nuclear weapons in combination with conventional strikes. Western analysts who reviewed the documents noted that the plans align with NATO’s assessment of Russian naval strike capabilities and nuclear doctrine.

Euromaidan Press can’t confirm the authenticity of the documents. Russia has been using nuclear threats widely to restrain the West from helping Ukraine reclaim lands occupied by Russia after 2014.

Related: