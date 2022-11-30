Russia to focus on strengthening its nuclear forces in 2023 – Russia’s Defense Minister

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Sochi, Russia on 10 November 2020. Photo: TASS

Russia will focus on building infrastucture for its nuclear forces in 2023, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has claimed on November 30, according to Reuters.

Shoigu said in televised comments that the Russian Federation plans to pay special attention to the combat capabilities of its missile forces and nuclear arms infrastructure within the next year.

Currently, Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world having up to 6,000 warheads in its arsenal. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s top-level officials, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin included, have repeatedly resorted to nuclear sabre-rattling.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Nuclear blackmail, Russian invasion of Ukraine