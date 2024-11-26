In a BBC interview, a former Russian nuclear forces officer named Anton has provided rare insights into the inner workings of a top-secret nuclear weapons base during the early stages of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia employs nuclear blackmail to deter Western support for Ukraine, using threats against the EU and US to delay military aid like tanks and jets. Moscow also employs hybrid warfare against the West, using disinformation, cyberattacks, and sabotage targeting critical infrastructure to destabilize Europe.

On the day of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Anton revealed that his nuclear weapons base was placed on full combat alert.

“Before that, we had only exercises. But on the day the war started, the weapons were fully in place,” he claimed talking to the BBC.

The base allegedly operated under extremely strict protocols. Anton explained that the facility was a “closed society” where security measures were rigorous. Soldiers underwent constant checks, including lie-detector tests, and were prohibited from bringing phones onto the base. Visits from family required advance approval from the FSB Security Service three months in advance.

Anton was part of a rapid-reaction security unit with a two-minute response time. According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia possesses around 4,380 operational nuclear warheads, with approximately 1,700 deployed and ready for use.

The former officer rejected Western expert claims that Russia’s nuclear arsenal might be non-functional.

“There might be some old-fashioned types of weapons in some areas, but the country has an enormous nuclear arsenal,” he stated, emphasizing continuous maintenance of nuclear weapons.

A significant moment in Anton’s narrative came when he ostensibly was ordered to conduct lectures using specific guidelines that he allegedly considered unethical.

“They said that Ukrainian civilians are combatants and should be destroyed!” he says he allegedly exclaimed, refusing to spread what he viewed as propaganda, for which he ostensibly was transferred to an assault brigade.

Before being sent to the front lines, Anton claimed to have signed a statement refusing to participate in the war, which resulted in a criminal case being opened against him. He subsequently fled the country with the help of a volunteer organization for deserters.

The organization Idite Lesom (‘Go through the Forest’ or ‘Get Lost’) reports an increasing number of deserters, with approximately 350 seeking help monthly. However, the risks for those fleeing are substantial, with at least one deserter reportedly killed after leaving Russia and several cases of forced returns and trials.

