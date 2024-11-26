Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian nuclear forces deserter reveals invasion day secrets

Russian nuclear officer exposes classified base protocols, combat readiness, and claimed personal struggle against military propaganda.
byYuri Zoria
26/11/2024
2 minute read
russian nuclear forces deserter reveals invasion day secrets intercontinental ballistic missile base russia russia's defense ministry bbc officer exposes classified protocols combat readiness claimed personal struggle against military propaganda interview
An intercontinental ballistic missile on a nuclear base in Russia. Photo: Russia’s Defense Ministry, via BBC.
Russian nuclear forces deserter reveals invasion day secrets

In a BBC interview, a former Russian nuclear forces officer named Anton has provided rare insights into the inner workings of a top-secret nuclear weapons base during the early stages of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia employs nuclear blackmail to deter Western support for Ukraine, using threats against the EU and US to delay military aid like tanks and jets. Moscow also employs hybrid warfare against the West, using disinformation, cyberattacks, and sabotage targeting critical infrastructure to destabilize Europe.

On the day of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Anton revealed that his nuclear weapons base was placed on full combat alert.

“Before that, we had only exercises. But on the day the war started, the weapons were fully in place,” he claimed talking to the BBC.

The base allegedly operated under extremely strict protocols. Anton explained that the facility was a “closed society” where security measures were rigorous. Soldiers underwent constant checks, including lie-detector tests, and were prohibited from bringing phones onto the base. Visits from family required advance approval from the FSB Security Service three months in advance.

Anton was part of a rapid-reaction security unit with a two-minute response time. According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia possesses around 4,380 operational nuclear warheads, with approximately 1,700 deployed and ready for use.

The former officer rejected Western expert claims that Russia’s nuclear arsenal might be non-functional.

“There might be some old-fashioned types of weapons in some areas, but the country has an enormous nuclear arsenal,” he stated, emphasizing continuous maintenance of nuclear weapons.

A significant moment in Anton’s narrative came when he ostensibly was ordered to conduct lectures using specific guidelines that he allegedly considered unethical.

“They said that Ukrainian civilians are combatants and should be destroyed!” he says he allegedly exclaimed, refusing to spread what he viewed as propaganda, for which he ostensibly was transferred to an assault brigade.

Before being sent to the front lines, Anton claimed to have signed a statement refusing to participate in the war, which resulted in a criminal case being opened against him. He subsequently fled the country with the help of a volunteer organization for deserters.

The organization Idite Lesom (‘Go through the Forest’ or ‘Get Lost’) reports an increasing number of deserters, with approximately 350 seeking help monthly. However, the risks for those fleeing are substantial, with at least one deserter reportedly killed after leaving Russia and several cases of forced returns and trials.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!