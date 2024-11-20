Pentagon: No signs Russia preparing nuclear weapons use against Ukraine

The US Department of Defense sees no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, despite Moscow’s recent updates to its nuclear doctrine, Pentagon officials said Tuesday.

This assessment comes amid heightened tensions, including reports of expanded Ukrainian strike capabilities and the presence of North Korean troops in Russian-controlled areas.

“We don’t have any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon within Ukraine,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters during a press briefing. “And we don’t see any changes that need to be made to our own nuclear posture as well.”

The Pentagon characterized Russia’s recent nuclear doctrine changes as “the same irresponsible rhetoric” seen over the past two years of the war. Singh noted that while Russia’s updates to its nuclear doctrine weren’t surprising, as Moscow had been signaling such changes for several weeks, the US continues to monitor the situation.

The updated Russian doctrine reportedly states that a large attack by a non-nuclear state backed by a nuclear power would be treated as a joint assault on Russia. However, the Pentagon’s assessment suggests this represents more of a rhetorical shift than a practical change in Russia’s military posture.

“We aren’t surprised by Russia’s update to its nuclear doctrine,” Singh emphasized. “It’s something that they’ve been signaling that they intend to update over the last several weeks.”

