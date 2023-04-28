US gives Ukraine equipment to deal with nuclear attacks, NYT says

A Russian Orthodox priest of the Moscow Patriarchate blesses a Russian S-300 nuclear-capable long range surface-to-air missile system. Photo: Aleksei Pavlischak / TASS
The US National Nuclear Security Administration is working with the Ukrainian government to deploy the radiation sensors, train personnel, monitor data and warn of deadly radiation in case Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the New York Times reported.
According to the New York Times, the United States provided Ukraine with sensors that can detect bursts of radiation from a nuclear weapon and confirm the attacker’s identity.
“In part, the goal is to make sure that if Russia detonates a radioactive weapon on Ukrainian soil, its atomic signature and Moscow’s culpability could be verified,” the New York Times wrote.
The preparations, mentioned in March 2023 in a House hearing and detailed this week by the US National Nuclear Security Administration, indicate that Washington is taking the threat of a Russian nuclear strike against Ukraine seriously and preparing for the worst-case scenario, according to the New York Times.
What if Russia nukes Ukraine? Military strategist Lawrence Freedman explains
The deployed radiation sensors should deny Russia “any opportunity to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine without attribution” during a possible false-flag operation, according to the New York Times.
“If a nuclear emergency were to occur in Ukraine, whether a radiation release from a nuclear reactor or a nuclear weapon detonation, scientific analyses would be rapidly provided to US government authorities and decision-making centers in Ukraine and the region to make actionable, technically informed decisions to protect public health and safety,” the US National Nuclear Security Administration said in its statement.
In the autumn of 2022, Russia repeatedly claimed that Ukraine was planning to use a dirty nuclear bomb designed to spread radioactive material. Russia did not offer any evidence for such concerns. According to the New York Times, the US warned that Russia was trying to create a false-flag pretext to escalate the war, likely in the context of a potential attack on Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors at four power generation sites.
Currently, Russia is occupying the largest nuclear plant in Europe, namely the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Imagery shows that by March 2023, Russian forces had established sandbag fighting positions on the roofs of several of the six reactor buildings at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to British Intelligence.
Related:
- Russian troops established fighting positions on the roofs of occupied reactor buildings – UK Intelligence
- Belarus now has aircraft, missile systems capable of delivering tactical nuclear strikes – Russian Defense Minister
- Zelenskyy is convinced Putin “will not save his life” if Russia uses nuclear weapons
- Russian nuclear strike would almost certainly draw “physical response,” NATO official said – Euromaidan Press
- If Putin’s nuclear blackmail works against Ukraine, Poland or Estonia will be next
Tags: Belarus, Nuclear blackmail, Nuclear weapons, Russia, Russian invasion of Ukraine, USA, Zaporizhzhia NPP