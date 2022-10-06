Zelenskyy is convinced Putin “will not save his life” if Russia uses nuclear weapons

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Vladimir Putin “will not be able to save his life” in the event of using nuclear weapons. He said this in a video interview with the Lowy Institute in Australia.

“He [Putin] understands that after the use of nuclear weapons, he will no longer be able to preserve, so to speak, his life, and I am sure of this,” he said.

Zelenskyy questioned whether Putin has enough control over the Russian campaign to direct a tactical nuclear strike. He noted that the world “will never forgive Putin or Russia” for the use of nuclear weapons.