Lithuania bans entry to all cars registered in Belarus

Lithuania will prohibit all Belarus-registered cars from entering the country starting 16 August, regardless of the owner’s citizenship.
Maria Tril
15/08/2024
Belarusian license plate.
Belarusian license plate. Illustrative photo
Lithuania is set to implement a ban on the entry of all cars registered in Belarus, regardless of the owner’s or driver’s citizenship, starting 16 August.

The new measure expands upon restrictions introduced on 18 July, which allowed entry for vehicles not intended for sale and those belonging to Belarusian citizens with valid visas or temporary/permanent residence permits in EU countries.

“From Friday, Lithuania extends the ban on entry to all passenger cars registered in Belarus,” the State Border Committee of Belarus reports.

This move follows similar actions by other Baltic states. Since 16 July, Latvia has prohibited the entry of passenger vehicles with Belarusian registration plates. Estonia has also followed suit, implementing its own car ban with Belarusian registration numbers.

The coordinated approach by the Baltic states appears to be part of a broader strategy to restrict vehicular movement from Belarus into the European Union.

