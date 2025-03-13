Support us on Patreon
Trump’s Ukraine stance worrying for Russia’s neighbors, says David Cameron

The former UK PM fears Trump’s Ukraine strategy might validate Russian regional dominance, potentially endangering Baltic nations despite their NATO membership.
byYuri Zoria
13/03/2025
2 minute read
David Cameron at Converge Live, Singapore, 13 March 2025. Screenshot: Youtube/CNBC International Live
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron expressed concern that US President Donald Trump’s approach to securing peace in Ukraine could establish a dangerous precedent for other countries bordering Russia, CNBC reports.

His comments came shortly after Ukraine said it was ready to support the White House’s proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire if Russia accepts the plan. On 12 March 2025, the US agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine as part of this initiative, after suspending them to pressure Ukraine. Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Trump has alarmed European allies by appearing to shift toward Moscow after taking office in January.

Speaking at the Converge Live event in Singapore on 13 March, Cameron said he hopes that what Trump is doing is “using quite startling language and quite startling approaches to try and unlock situations” to encourage peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

My fear is always that it goes beyond that [and] Trump’s view of the world is more that the big power in the neighborhood is sovereign, and you shouldn’t interfere with what they want to do,” Cameron told CNBC.

The former British leader, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016 and as foreign minister under Rishi Sunak from 2023 to 2024, warned this approach could be “very worrying” for the Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania — which all share borders with Russia.

I think it’d be very worrying for Ukraine. These are independent, sovereign countries and we should support the idea that independent sovereign countries should not be invaded,” Cameron added.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ongoing for over three years, has raised fears in the Baltics of becoming Putin’s next target. Despite NATO and EU membership since 2004, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania remain vulnerable due to their geography — Estonia and Latvia border Russia, while Lithuania borders Kaliningrad.

“If we jump straight to the situation in Ukraine, I simply don’t accept that we should somehow say to Vladimir Putin: ‘Well, that’s your neighborhood, you can walk into any country you want, you can influence any country you want,'” Cameron stated.

Related:

