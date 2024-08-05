Eng
Lithuania allocates $ 9,8 million for Ukrainian refugees support

Funds will support housing rentals, partially cover heating and water costs, and provide child benefits and social assistance for schoolchildren. Meanwhile, Ukrainian refugees made substantial contributions to Lithuania’s economy, paying nearly $65 million in taxes by March 2023.
byVira Kravchuk
05/08/2024
2 minute read
The image shows the Lithuanian and Ukrainian flags. Credit: GitanasNauseda/X
The Lithuanian government allocated approximately €9 million ($9,8 million) to support Ukrainian refugees in the country, with the majority of funds directed towards social assistance programs, according to LRT.

Lithuania, one of the Baltic states that was once part of the Soviet Union but is now a member of the EU and NATO, emerged as a staunch ally of Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Their support is considered crucial, as Ukraine’s defeat could embolden Russia to target the Baltic countries next. 

These funds, borrowed on behalf of the state, will be used for various support measures, including child benefits, social assistance for schoolchildren, and partial coverage of heating and water costs. Additionally, the package includes provisions for housing rental support, according to LRT.

This latest allocation brings Lithuania’s total state budget contribution to supporting Ukrainian refugees to over €114 million ($124 million). In 2022 alone, the country spent €34.5 million ($37,7 million) on such assistance.

The Bank of Lithuania also reports that Ukrainian refugees generated around 1 percent of the country’s GDP last year. Furthermore, Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania contributed almost €60 million  ($65 million) in taxes to the Lithuanian budget up until March 2023.

In January, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced a $200 million military aid package to Ukraine during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This aid included American armored command post vehicles, ammunition, generators, M577 armored personnel carriers, and training for Ukrainian soldiers.

 

