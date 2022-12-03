Harsh warnings convinced Putin not to use nukes – Nuland

Victoria Nuland, the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs (Photo: Flickr)

Harsh warnings of the West helped the Russian President Vladimir Putin realize that the use of nukes would have dire consequences for Russia, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland told Ukrainian media during her two-day visit to Kyiv.

“Russia has already made itself a pariah at the international level, but we made it crystal clear that the use of nuclear weapons would have dire consequences and face our firm response. After that, Russia switched to different tactics, launching attacks on the energy infrastucture of Ukraine,” Nuland said on 3 December 2022 during her unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Victoria Nuland came to Kyiv by train together with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Friday, 2 December 2022. Nuland met a number of Ukrainian government officials and MPs. Nuland has claimed earlier today that she came to Kyiv to express solidarity with Ukraine as Russia takes the war to a new level of brutality against Ukrainian civilians.

“Ukraine is winning this war, Putin is losing it, and we keep supporting you,” Nuland concluded during her press conference in Kyiv today.

Tags: #USAarmUkraine, Nuclear blackmail, Russian invasion of Ukraine