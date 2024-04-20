Russo-Ukrainian War, day 787: US Congress supports crucial aid for Ukraine

Exclusives

“We fight real Nazis of today”: Azov commander slams US weapons ban in plea for aid. “How many more fighters of our brigade who Ukraine and entire free Western world from the real, non-fictional Nazis of today, must die due to the lack of necessary modern Western weapons?” asks Col. Prokopenko

US passes long-awaited Ukraine aid package. Here is what it contains. With much at stake, the long-awaited bill on foreign aid has finally passed US Congress. Ukraine can now look forward to a multi-fold aid package in the next coming days and weeks, and not a moment too soon.

Military

NYT: Russians destroyed 5 of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in two months. According to The New York Times, over the past two months, Russian armed forces have taken out five US M1 Abrams tanks out of 31 that were shipped to Ukraine last fall by the United States.

Frontline report: Ukrainians repel Russian river crossing attempts near Avdiivka. Despite repeated assaults and heavy losses, Russian forces have failed to secure a bridgehead over the Durna River west of Semenivka, according to combat footage and frontline accounts.

Russian gliding bomb strike on residential sector kills two in Kharkiv Oblast. In recent weeks, Russia has escalated its gliding bomb assaults on Kharkiv amid Ukraine’s lacking air defense

ISW: Degraded Ukrainian air defenses allow Russian gains. Russian aviation is heavily degrading Ukrainian defenses along the front through glide bomb strikes, taking advantage of Ukraine’s degraded air defense capabilities, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russia targets oil depot, energy infrastructure. A Lukoil oil depot in Smolensk Oblast is in flames as Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that 50 drones were downed in the night

As of 20 Apr 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 458580 (+750) Tanks: 7213 (+8) APV: 13873 (+21) Artillery systems: 11678 (+20) MLRS: 1046 Anti-aircraft systems: 763 (+1) Aircraft: 348 (+1) Helicopters: 325 UAV: 9341 (+30) Cruise missiles : 2109 (+13) Warships/boats: 26 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 15717 (+46)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine air defense intercept state-of-the-art Russian Kh-32 missile produced in 2023. The Kh-32 is an upgraded version of the Kh-22, but with a range of 600-1000 km

“Week-long ambush” preceded historic Russian Tu-22 bomber downing, Ukraine intel chief says, confirming S-200 use. Ukraine’s military intelligence chief reveals details of the successful operation to down a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber, confirms the use of the S-200 surface-to-air missile.

German Quantum-Systems opens its drone factory in Ukraine. German company Quantum-Systems GmbH’s drone factory is going to manufacture 1,000 reconnaissance drones per year, including the production of spare parts.

Russians may have received 203-mm shells from Iran. The supply indicates growing defense cooperation between the countries, complementing the list of other calibers which Iran has been supplying to Russia.

International

Zelenskyy: Putin is very afraid of us. He thanked the US for approving military aid and announced upcoming security agreements with the US, Sweden, and Norway.

Charity gala concert in Berlin raises €1 million for Ukrainian children affected by Russia’s war. Wladimir Klitschko, co-founder of #WeAreAllUkrainians, expressed gratitude for Germany’s aid.

Lithuania transfers L-39 attack aircraft to Ukraine. Lithuania announced the transfer of a new military aid package to Ukraine. According to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, the equipment has already arrived in Ukraine.

Denmark’s new chief of defense, Wiggers Hyldgaard, visits Kyiv. He discussed Ukraine’s urgent needs and Denmark’s further support for Ukraine with Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Guardian: Half of Ukraine’s £900mn international aid stuck in UK bureaucracy. Critics are accusing the UK of halting crucial weapons amid escalating Russian attacks on frontlines in Ukraine.

US House overcomes key procedural step, clearing path to vote on Ukraine aid bill. The bills providing military aid and other assistance to Kyiv will be voted on 20 April evening, alongside aid packages for Israel and Taiwan.

Political and legal developments

US Congress paves the way for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. Congress became the first among G7 parliaments to adopt the legislature allowing the confiscation of Russian assets.

Latvian citizen accused of traveling to Ukraine to commit sabotage. The Latvian prosecutor’s office has charged a Latvian citizen with traveling to Ukraine to commit an act of sabotage, the LETA news agency has said. The suspect is currently in custody.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine bans online casinos for soldiers amid gambling addiction crisis. The ongoing war has worsened gambling addiction among Ukrainian soldiers, with many spending their earnings on games and even taking out microloans

