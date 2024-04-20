US House overcomes key procedural step, clearing path to vote on Ukraine aid bill

The House of Representatives has scheduled a critical vote on a substantial new $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, overcoming a key procedural hurdle supported by both Republicans and Democrats. The vote to allow consideration of the Ukraine aid bill passed 316-94.

The bills providing military aid and other assistance to Kyiv will be voted on 20 April evening, alongside aid packages for Israel and Taiwan. Ukrainian officials have urgently pleaded for this aid, warning it is desperately needed to avoid defeat against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

While the Republican majority in the House enabled the procedural vote, there remains opposition from some far-right members allied with former President Donald Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024. These hardliners had previously blocked the Ukraine funding.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who owes his position to Trump’s support, had refused to bring the Ukraine aid up for a vote until April, when he reversed course.

“I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than American boys,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson ahead of Saturday's crucial vote on a new $61B Ukraine aid package.



“I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than American boys. We don’t want to have boots on the ground, we can prevent that by allowing them to hold Putin at bay,” said Johnson ahead of Saturday’s crucial vote.

In a rare move, Democrats also supported the procedural step to finally allow voting on the long-stalled Ukraine assistance after months of gridlock in the divided House.

