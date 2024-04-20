Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US House overcomes key procedural step, clearing path to vote on Ukraine aid bill

The bills providing military aid and other assistance to Kyiv will be voted on 20 April evening, alongside aid packages for Israel and Taiwan.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
20/04/2024
2 minute read
US House overcomes key procedural step, clearing path to vote on Ukraine aid bill
The US Capitol building. Photo: Depositphotos
US House overcomes key procedural step, clearing path to vote on Ukraine aid bill

The House of Representatives has scheduled a critical vote on a substantial new $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, overcoming a key procedural hurdle supported by both Republicans and Democrats. The vote to allow consideration of the Ukraine aid bill passed 316-94.

The bills providing military aid and other assistance to Kyiv will be voted on 20 April evening, alongside aid packages for Israel and Taiwan. Ukrainian officials have urgently pleaded for this aid, warning it is desperately needed to avoid defeat against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

While the Republican majority in the House enabled the procedural vote, there remains opposition from some far-right members allied with former President Donald Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024. These hardliners had previously blocked the Ukraine funding.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who owes his position to Trump’s support, had refused to bring the Ukraine aid up for a vote until April, when he reversed course.

“I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than American boys. We don’t want to have boots on the ground, we can prevent that by allowing them to hold Putin at bay,” said Johnson ahead of Saturday’s crucial vote. 

In a rare move, Democrats also supported the procedural step to finally allow voting on the long-stalled Ukraine assistance after months of gridlock in the divided House.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts