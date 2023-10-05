Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Biden “worried” that turmoil in Congress could disrupt US aid to Ukraine￼

US President Biden acknowledges the potential risks that political unrest in Washington may pose to continued aid for Ukraine as it counters Russian aggression, urging unity amongst Republicans.
byYuri Zoria
05/10/2023
1 minute read
US President Joe Biden speaks to ABC News “World News Tonight” on Feb. 24, 2023. Photo: abcnews.go.com
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 4 October, US President Joe Biden admitted he was worried that political turmoil in Washington could threaten US aid to Ukraine, urging Republicans to stop their infighting and back “critically important” assistance for Kyiv, The Guardian reports.

Biden plans to deliver a major speech in response to concerns from US allies about the chaos in Washington. He expressed worries that the removal of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by party hardliners might hinder support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.

“But I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate of both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine,” Biden said.

The recent Congress deal to prevent a US government shutdown lacked additional funding for Ukraine. McCarthy’s departure on 3 October has further complicated hopes for a swift solution. Potential replacements for him have varying views, including Jim Jordan, a hard-right Republican known for his skepticism about funding Ukraine.

Giving no further details, Biden indicated there was “another means by which we may be able to find funding” without congressional approval.

 

Read also:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts