Biden “worried” that turmoil in Congress could disrupt US aid to Ukraine￼

On 4 October, US President Joe Biden admitted he was worried that political turmoil in Washington could threaten US aid to Ukraine, urging Republicans to stop their infighting and back “critically important” assistance for Kyiv, The Guardian reports.

Biden plans to deliver a major speech in response to concerns from US allies about the chaos in Washington. He expressed worries that the removal of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by party hardliners might hinder support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.

“But I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate of both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine,” Biden said.

The recent Congress deal to prevent a US government shutdown lacked additional funding for Ukraine. McCarthy’s departure on 3 October has further complicated hopes for a swift solution. Potential replacements for him have varying views, including Jim Jordan, a hard-right Republican known for his skepticism about funding Ukraine.

Giving no further details, Biden indicated there was “another means by which we may be able to find funding” without congressional approval.

