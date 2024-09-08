Eng
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine’s victory plan with US Congress delegation in Italy

In talks with a US Congressional delegation, Zelensky emphasized the urgency of bolstering Ukraine’s defenses.
Zelenskyy
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at a meeting with heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions on 19 August 2024. Photo: Presidential Office
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that during a meeting with a US Congress delegation in Italy, he discussed “certain details” of Ukraine’s victory plan, which will be fully presented to US President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Earlier in August, Zelenskyy had expressed his intention to present such a plan to Biden, Harris, and Trump.

“On the sidelines of the forum in Italy, I had a meeting with the US Congress delegation: we discussed, among other things, the victory plan for Ukraine and some of its details.

We will fully present all the steps to US President Biden and both presidential candidates – Trump and Harris,” Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Ukraine’s priority this fall is to strengthen its position as much as possible.

“The defense of our cities and villages from Russian terror and more opportunities for our soldiers on the front,” Zelenskyy explained.

He also emphasized that Ukraine “strongly counts” on the outcome of talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The Ukrainian president also noted the importance of talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

