CNN: Biden warns top lawmakers that US soldiers on the line if Russia-Ukraine war expands into NATO territory

Within the White House, NATO headquarters, and Kyiv, there’s a growing concern that a Trump reelection might lead to reduced support for Ukraine. US and Western intelligence anticipate a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict. Consequently, officials and lawmakers, including some Republicans, are eager to approve funding for Ukraine before the 2024 deadline.

They’re also considering the message a US pullback could send about long-term commitment to allies and partners, as well as the potential for Europe to follow suit. More immediately, this reduction in support may limit Ukraine’s long-range strikes, previously supported by Western weapons, including US-provided Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

Biden submitted a request to Congress for additional funding to address national defense requirements, totaling $106 billion, in October 2023. This request includes a provision to allocate a minimum of $61.4 billion for military and economic assistance to Ukraine. Since then, the Congress didn’t approve Biden’s request. The Pentagon said at the end of 2023 that funding for Ukraine aid was exhausted.

Earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Ivan Havryliuk said Ukraine was ramping up the production of one-way attack “kamikaze” drones to compensate for the lack of artillery shells at the front.

Previously, the Pentagon and White House both warned that the funds previously allocated for Ukraine’s military aid would be depleted by the end of the month unless Congress authorizes further assistance.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned that failure by the US and EU to deliver on tens of billions in pledged Ukraine aid swiftly could undermine the country’s fragile economic progress.

