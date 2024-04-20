Russian gliding bomb strike on residential sector kills two in Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian attack in the morning of 20 April has killed two civilians in Kharkiv Oblast and injured another two.

In recent weeks, Russia has accelerated its attacks on Kharkiv city and oblast, as Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov signaled Russia’s intent to seize Kharkiv city to create a “demilitarized zone” to prevent Ukrainian attacks on Russian border regions.

A 60-year-old man working in his own garden was killed, Kharkiv prosecutors said, as well as another 84-year-old man. Two people have been recovered from under the rubble of a residential building.

According to early data, Russia attacked Vovchansk with a gilding aerial bomb and MLRS.

Ukraine is defenseless against Russian gliding aerial bombs, and President Zelenskyy has called on Ukraine’s partners to deliver more air defense systems to Ukraine, with seven Patriot systems pledged.

Rumors of a Russian offensive on Kharkiv

On 19 April 2024, Ukrainian intelligence suggested that Russia might initiate an offensive aimed at seizing Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in July, amid ongoing concerns about Russian military activity around Kharkiv.

Ukrainian and Western officials said on 17 April 2024 that Russian troops had stepped up attacks on Kharkiv, a city that had a pre-war population of about 1.5 million.

On 6 April 2024, a frontline report described the rumors of a Russian offensive on Kharkiv as an information operation rather than a genuine threat.

Rumors about a new Russian offensive targeting Kharkiv were recorded following Putin’s re-election.