Ukraine intel: Russia to start offensive aiming at seizing Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts in July

In his remarks to The Washington Post, the Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR) chief, Lt-Gen Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia would launch a large-scale offensive in June attempting to seize all of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, Ukraine’s two easternmost provinces known as the Donbas region.

Budanov also stated that the Russians will aim to achieve battlefield gains to impact Western decision-making, focusing on the US November elections,