North Korea gains combat experience, improves weapons through Russian war, Ukrainian intel says

North Korean troops deployed to Russia are adapting quickly and gaining firsthand experience in modern warfare with Russian military support an alarming development that could reshape security dynamics in East Asia, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief has warned, speaking to The Chosun Ilbo.

Approximately 12,000 North Korean troops have reportedly been deployed in Russia to fight against Ukraine. Rather than operating independently, they are embedded within Russian units, conducting joint operations in small groups instead of holding their own front-line positions. Despite sustaining losses, their operations remain largely unaffected.

The Chosun Ilbo interviewed Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) and his Deputy Chief Vadym Skibitskyi to verify key details about North Korean troop deployments.

Budanov told The Chosun:

“Despite heavy casualties, North Korean forces remain actively engaged in joint operations with Russian troops,” he said, adding: “This war has mobilized the full military capabilities of the nations involved. Only three countries – Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea – are gaining direct experience in full-scale 21st-century warfare.”

Budanov estimated that for now, about 4,000 Pyongyong troops had been killed or seriously injured.

“Despite these losses, their operations continue without major disruptions,” he said.

No confirmed additional troop deployments, but North Koreans quickly adapt

When asked about potential reinforcements, Budanov indicated no evidence exists for additional infantry or special forces, though artillery and missile units have notably increased alongside support staff. Skibitskyi noted approximately 1,000 North Koreans currently training with new equipment.

“North Korean soldiers are fast learners, adapting to modern combat tactics and strategies in just a few months,” the deputy chief said. “Their combat effectiveness has improved dramatically – not only with conventional weapons like tanks but also with advanced systems such as drones.”

An anonymous Ukrainian military intelligence official present at the interview noted that battlefield dynamics in Ukraine change every six months.

“As we introduce new technologies – such as drones and electronic warfare – Russian forces develop countermeasures, and we, in turn, create new tactics to overcome them,” he said. “North Korean troops are observing and adapting to these changes in real-time.”

Pyongyang-Moscow military ties deepen

Budanov described expanding cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang across technological, scientific, and industrial domains, calling this collaboration a significant international threat.

The intelligence chief cited Russian improvements to North Korean KN-23 missiles as evidence of this partnership. According to his intelligence, Russian experts significantly enhanced these weapons’ accuracy, reducing substantial targeting errors and creating greater threats potentially affecting South Korea and Japan.

“Initially, its accuracy was severely flawed, with an error margin of 500 to 1,500 meters,” he said. “But Russian missile experts made technical modifications, resolving the issue. The missile is now significantly more precise and a far greater threat.”

Strengthening Seoul-Kyiv cooperation

Regarding potential South Korea-Ukraine cooperation, Budanov highlighted their shared adversary – North Korea – and the complementary nature of their intelligence. He noted South Korea’s decades of information contrasted with Ukraine’s current combat experience, suggesting mutual benefits from stronger collaboration.

However, he pointed out that South Korea has not engaged in large-scale combat with Pyongyang forces since the Korean War in the 1950s.

“Ukraine is experiencing that firsthand right now,” he said. “Exchanging intelligence and battlefield experiences would be mutually beneficial. I hope to see stronger collaboration between our two countries in the future.”

