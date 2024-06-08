Russian forces unleashed a barrage on the village of Khotimlia in Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in one casualty, multiple injuries, and the obliteration of a school building.

The attack, which occurred around 4:00 PM, inflicted injuries on two local residents. One individual succumbed to their injuries, while another was hospitalized.

Moreover, the assault, propelled by two missiles, wreaked havoc on the village infrastructure, reducing a school building to rubble and causing collateral damage to a local store and residential properties.

Confirming the severity of the situation, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office disclosed that the attack on Khotimlia village, situated in the Chuhuiv district, claimed the life of one man and left two women, aged 35 and 43, wounded.

