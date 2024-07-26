Eng
Ukrainian forces repel heavy Russian assaults on Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv fronts

Ukrainian positions and settlements endured a massive barrage of over 4,900 enemy shellings, including missile and airstrikes.
byOlena Mukhina
26/07/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier. Source: The General Staff
A Ukrainian soldier. Source: The General Staff
Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv fronts remain the hottest spots of the Russian war on Ukraine, the General Staff of the Ukrainian forces has reported.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 43 assaults in the areas of eight settlements. Supported by aviation, the Russians tried to displace Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Kurakhiv front, Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka, where Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian troops’ defense lines.

On 25 July, the Russians launched one missile strike on Ukrainian positions and carried out 90 airstrikes, dropping 151 guided bombs. The invaders also shelled the Ukrainian territory 4900 times.

At the same time, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck 17 areas of enemy personnel and military equipment concentration, targeting three air defense systems and an artillery system.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russian military launched nine assaults. The invaders also continue to terrorize the local population with persistent shelling.

On 25 July, eight civilians were injured in the Kharkiv region, reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

For instance, in the Kupiansk district, as a result of Russian shelling with multiple launch rocket systems, an 80-year-old woman was injured, and a three-story building was damaged.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintained its military presence, shelled settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and continued to increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian warriors neutralized 950 Russian soldiers and destroyed seven tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 73 unmanned aerial vehicles of an operational-tactical level, 56 vehicles, and seven units of special equipment.

