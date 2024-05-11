Eng
Over 2,500 people evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast amid continuous shelling

“As of now the enemy keeps pressing in the north of our region. Our forces have repelled nine attacks,” Kharkiv Oblast head says.
byOrysia Hrudka
11/05/2024
1 minute read
Evacuation in Kharkiv Oblast, May 2024. Photo: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance
In response to the relentless Russian artillery fire in northern Kharkiv and ongoing fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, more than 2,500 residents have been evacuated as of noon on Saturday, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

“As of now the enemy keeps pressing in the north of our region. Our forces have repelled nine attacks,” he said in his media briefing.

During a national television marathon, Syniehubov explained that 70% of the evacuees have already secured accommodation, while the remaining 30% are in need of temporary housing. The administration is committed to providing temporary accommodations for those in need, and in cases where out-of-region evacuation is necessary, “Ukrzaliznytsia” (Ukrainian Railways) will assist with the rail transport.

Ukrainian military: Russian troops capture villages in Kharkiv as battlefield expands

Additionally, Syniehubov mentioned the preparation of 830 more places for evacuees, with the potential to increase this number if necessary. Agreements with Ukrzaliznytsia are in place to provide special train services for mass evacuations if required, ensuring continued suburban train services as well.

Syniehubov detailed that the majority of evacuees are from the Volchansk direction, with significant numbers also from the north and Zolochiv direction of the Bohodukhiv district, and fewer from the Kharkiv and Lyptsi areas.

