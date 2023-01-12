Wagner PMC claims one of two Britons missing in Ukraine found dead

british volunteers missing ukraine soledar 6 january

Christopher Perry (right) and Andrew Bagshaw (left) have been missing in Ukraine since 6 January/ Source: Telegram channel of the war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko 

Latest news Ukraine

The Human Rights Centre ZMINA (NGO) reports that the body of one of the two missing British volunteers, Christopher Perry, was found in the city of Soledar, Donetsk Oblast.

Previously, two British volunteers, Christopher Perry, aged 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, went missing near Soledar. They left Kramatorsk for Soledar. Ukraine’s National Police placed them on the missing persons list.

2 British citizens missing in eastern Ukraine – Ukraine’s police

The telegram channel GREY ZONE, associated with the Wagner PMC, reports that the militants received a request on their hotline to find two British citizens who disappeared on 6 January in Soledar.

“Today, the body of one of them was found; documents for both Britons were found with him,” Wagner Group said.

wagner claim british volunteer christopher perry found dead ukraine

The British volunteer Christopher Perry found dead/ Source: Telegram channel GREY ZONE

Wagner claims that Perry and his friend Andrew Bagshaw fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), being registered as volunteers.

The telegram channel writes that at the time of the discovery, Perry allegedly “was not just wearing personal body armor, like volunteers or journalists, but also in equipment with weapons and ammunition that allows him to conduct hostilities, which excludes him from a number of conventional protections.” 

The war correspondent of the 1+1 TV channel, Andriy Tsaplienko, reports in his Telegram channel that the two volunteers were real heroes and had nothing to do with the military.

“Both volunteers have repeatedly taken civilians out of Bakhmut and Soledar. They had nothing that would indicate their belonging to the Armed Forces,” Tsaplienko writes.

The journalist adds that the volunteers disappeared on 6 January during an attempt to evacuate a Ukrainian woman from Dachna Street in Soledar. Their black Land Rover was last seen at the turn from the highway towards Soledar at 08:45 am, but they did not reach the address, and since then, their phones have been off.

Read also:

Russia returned body of British volunteer Paul Urey with traces of torture

US says Russia’s Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war – Reuters

Prigozhin continued efforts to legitimize his Wagner Group as a parastatal armed force – ISW

Wagner Group treats convict-recruits as expendable to conserve experienced commanders – British intel

HIMARS destroyed base of Russian Wagner mercenaries in Luhansk oblast’s occupied Kadiivka

Bakhmut direction is tough because of Wagner PMC “competition” with regular Russian army – Ukrainian servicewoman

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags