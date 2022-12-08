Bakhmut direction is tough because of Wagner PMC “competition” with regular Russian army – Ukrainian servicewoman

Latest news Ukraine

One of the toughest fightings of Russo-Ukrainian war are currently ongoing in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Servicewoman of one of the National Guard brigades Khrystyna Kudriava, who is currently working in the Bakhmut direction, explains that “The story with Bakhmut is purely the story of the Wagner PMC, which decided to prove to the Russian authorities that it has better, higher-quality training than the regular Russian army. Like, they [Russian regular army] retreated there from Kherson, but we are holding on here.”

“A captured Wagnerian told us: you destroyed 50 people today, exactly 50 were brought to replace them by the evening. If you destroy 100 – they [Russian military command] will bring 100. They are trying to keep exactly 900 people in the assault squad. They are told: ‘People are not a problem’,” says Petro Kuzyk.

“The Wagnerites try to approach our positions as close as possible and only then open fire. I won’t say that this is a worthy opponent – because we just saw today how they stole a goat in one of the yards – but it is really difficult to deal with him”, sums up Khrystyna Kudryava.

 

Capture of Bakhmut would allow Russia to place about two divisions of its army in the city during the frosts, instead of keeping them in the fields.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags