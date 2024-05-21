UK intel: Russia’s focus remains on Avdiivka axis in attempt to split Ukraine forces in Donetsk Oblast

The E50 highway is described as the main line of communication between Russian-held Donetsk and the Ukrainian-held town of Pokrovsk, which is approximately 30km from the current frontline position and likely a Russian operational objective. Ukrainian forces reported heavy clashes with Russian forces on 18 and 19 May in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verknokamianske, and Rozdolivka to the north of Bakhmut near Siversk, though Russian gains there remain highly limited, according to the report.